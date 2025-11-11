Leftover mashed potatoes? Here’s how you can turn them into these 5 tasty dishes

While mashed potatoes are a fabulous sides with roasts and other baked items, what to do if you have them in excess? Say you have had a fabulous house party and have a lot of leftover mashed potatoes and are at a loss of ideas regarding what to do with them? Don’t worry because there are several things that can be done to turn them into delicious dishes.
Here are a few ideas that you can apply to make fabulous snacks from leftover mashed potatoes.
Hash brown
Gather the mashed potatoes. Add in some spices if you want to. Mix flour with it. Take a chunk and press them flat to form a Pattie-like shape. Either place them inside air-fryer or fry them in the oil to get the perfect crispy coating. Your hash browns are ready which can devoured with your next day’s breakfast.
Healthy casserole
Another healthy breakfast dish that you can make for the family breakfast time is casserole. Take a baking dish and spread a thick layer of mashed potatoes. Add scrambled eggs, grated cheese, and sausage bits and bake till done. Your one –pan casserole is ready for breakfast.
Waffles
If you have a waffle maker then gear up for making some of the best potato waffles at home. Take a handful of mashed potatoes and flatten them with a rolling pin. Place them inside a waffle maker and let the machine do its magic. You can keep the size as it is or cut them into smaller sizes once done. Apart from the regular tomato sauce or mustard, you can prepare homemade garlic yogurt or sour cream to go along with it.
Potato bread?
Did you know of this easy bread making hack? Add a dollop of mashed potatoes to your bread dough and bake it. The loaves will come out super soft and moist. And the mashed potato will also add a subtle flavour which is otherwise absent from regular loaves.
Winter special–soups!
You must have tried clear soup to spicy ones, but have you tasted soup with mashed potatoes? Take the leftover mashed potatoes and thin it out with a broth. Add in cheese and cooked meat of your choice. Throw in some veggies. Stire it and your instant soup will be ready.