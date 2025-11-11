Leftover mashed potatoes? Here’s how you can turn them into these 5 tasty dishes

Here are a few ideas that you can apply to make fabulous snacks from leftover mashed potatoes.

Hash brown

Gather the mashed potatoes. Add in some spices if you want to. Mix flour with it. Take a chunk and press them flat to form a Pattie-like shape. Either place them inside air-fryer or fry them in the oil to get the perfect crispy coating. Your hash browns are ready which can devoured with your next day’s breakfast.

Healthy casserole

Another healthy breakfast dish that you can make for the family breakfast time is casserole. Take a baking dish and spread a thick layer of mashed potatoes. Add scrambled eggs, grated cheese, and sausage bits and bake till done. Your one –pan casserole is ready for breakfast.

Waffles

If you have a waffle maker then gear up for making some of the best potato waffles at home. Take a handful of mashed potatoes and flatten them with a rolling pin. Place them inside a waffle maker and let the machine do its magic. You can keep the size as it is or cut them into smaller sizes once done. Apart from the regular tomato sauce or mustard, you can prepare homemade garlic yogurt or sour cream to go along with it.