IFTDA files police complaint against paparazzi for invading Dharmendra’s privacy

In the police filing, the association purportedly explained that paparazzi people sought to infiltrate Dharmendra’s home and recorded very private family moments related to his health. They called this both illegal and bad taste regarding what is acceptable to a senior artiste. The association demanded that no celebrity should be a spectacle, but specifically to be treated with dignity during times of vulnerability.

The board of directors has called on authorities to identify all responsible individuals and prosecute them. The complaint also raised the larger issue of the actual or apparent sensationalising of health concerns for clicks, along with the need for tighter guidance or codes governing paparazzi conduct. The same concerns have been echoed by industry experts who noted that respect for one's personal space is not negotiable and does not change with fame.

This incident has sparked debates in creative circles about how digital media and photography professionals tend to blur boundaries, all in the name of getting exclusives. Many feel the incident ought to be a wake-up call for the industry to reassess ethics and develop stronger hybrid protocols that balance freedom of the press with personal dignity.