He is now added to the roster of his previous bandmates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, all of whom work at the same registered business address. This development occurred nearly a full decade after he formally departed, which had previously ended their connection to the company.

There has been no official announcement of new music or forthcoming tours attached to the group or Zayn. However, fans and insiders alike are treating this more like an action beyond a formality. Some feel Zayn returning to the business may open up more avenues for collaboration again, particularly in light of Liam Payne's devastating death, which some quoted sources noted added to some emotional gravity that may have brought the group closer together.

Zayn's return to PPM Music Limited is being seen as a major move. By stepping back into a governance role, Zayn has influence in their legacy while retaining respect for the band following their hiatus. His designation as a Person with Significant Control provides real power, not just a symbolic presence. Despite his being back in the fold, there is still no plan for One Direction to reunite musically.