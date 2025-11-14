Coldplay and Dua Lipa join forces against sky-high ticket resales

Concerts have become one of the most loved events across young audiences, but with soaring ticket prices and rapid sell-outs, attending has become both exhausting and expensive. Earlier this year, many singers and pop icons spoke out, urging for a cap on ticket resale prices in the UK. Now, Coldplay and Dua Lipa have joined the movement, lending their support to make live music more accessible and structured.

Coldplay and Dua Lipa signs petition against global resellers that's fueling UK's concert ticket inflation

Tickets for major concerts often sell at sky-high prices due to their scarcity, with ticket touts taking advantage more than ever. In response, musicians across the country are coming together to put a stop to it. Artists like New Order, Iron Maiden, Sam Fender, PJ Harvey, Mark Knopfler, and Robert Smith of The Cure have all signed a petition against ticket touting, and now, icons Coldplay and Dua Lipa have joined the cause urging Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to take action.

Some reports that surfaced the internet stated that some tickets to see the band Oasis at Wembley Stadium were listed for as much as 4,442 euros which is something unimaginable. Feeling agitated with the high price, Dan Smith from indie-pop group Bastille said, “With the support of the government we can all move to a situation where people no longer get ripped off by touts and genuine fans can easily resell unwanted tickets for their original price”.