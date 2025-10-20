Callum Turner opens up on how he and Dua Lipa connected for the first time

Actor Callum Turner gave the world a romantic look at the beginnings of his relationship with pop singer fiancée Dua Lipa, revealing that their first meeting was something out of a film.
Talking to a news publication, Callum, 35, described running into Dua, 30, after sharing some drinks before going to a mutual friend’s birthday party in Los Angeles. The fate was sealed when they found a common love for literature.
"We were sitting side by side and we realised we were both reading the same book, which is insane," Callum told the magazine. The book was Trust by Hernán Díaz. He went on: "I had just read the first chapter and I said to her and she looked at me and said, 'I just read the first chapter too.' I said, 'So we're on the same page.'
Callum called the synchronicity a film sign. "In the film version of it I look up in the air and I'm like, I hear you. I get it. The signs are loud, don't worry. And that was really the first [moment]," he explained.
The couple's romance became public with dating rumors in January 2024 before they officially debuted on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala. Dua more recently confirmed they were engaged earlier this year, describing the move to "grow old together" as a "special feeling."
The Eternity star also spoke about how to make their long-distance relationship work, as Dua recently finished the North American portion of her Radical Optimism Tour. He emphasised putting aside time for one another, even for brief trips.
"The other rule is that it's never not worth it—that's our slogan," Callum revealed. "If you can go for two days, just f---ing go." The duo, who are undoubtedly "happier than ever," as Dua said, are now looking forward to their married life.