Callum Turner opens up on how he and Dua Lipa connected for the first time

Callum called the synchronicity a film sign. "In the film version of it I look up in the air and I'm like, I hear you. I get it. The signs are loud, don't worry. And that was really the first [moment]," he explained.

The couple's romance became public with dating rumors in January 2024 before they officially debuted on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala. Dua more recently confirmed they were engaged earlier this year, describing the move to "grow old together" as a "special feeling."

The Eternity star also spoke about how to make their long-distance relationship work, as Dua recently finished the North American portion of her Radical Optimism Tour. He emphasised putting aside time for one another, even for brief trips.

"The other rule is that it's never not worth it—that's our slogan," Callum revealed. "If you can go for two days, just f---ing go." The duo, who are undoubtedly "happier than ever," as Dua said, are now looking forward to their married life.