Sunny Deol kicks off 68th birthday with the first look reveal of Gabru

The actor, on Sunday, unveiled the first look, giving a glimpse of the intense and gripping story that reflects his signature style of valour and integrity. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny dropped a short video and captioned it as, “Power isnt what you show, its what you do! Thank you everyone for your love and blessings , here’s something for you all who have been waiting #Gabru in Cinemas 13th March 2026 A story of courage, conscience, and compassion. From my heart… to the world!.”

The video teaser opens with a striking image of Sunny Deol with an intense expression. One scene shows the Gadar actor carrying the body of a little girl, while another depicts him clad in a kurta-pajama, sitting with a serious look. The video concludes with the text: “Sunny Deol in and as Gabru.”