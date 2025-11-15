Karisma Kapoor’s daughter says her university fees went unpaid for two months

The daughter of Karisma Kapoor has told the Delhi High Court that for two months, her college tuition had not been paid in the United States in what was claimed to be a fallout of the inheritance case regarding her father Sunjay Kapur's estate. The remarks made by Karisma Kapoor's daughter came during a court hearing in which she claimed that the uncertainty arising from the pending issues that were being dealt with in these divorce proceedings was negatively impacting her education and her emotional well-being.

Karisma Kapoor’s daughter flags delayed payments in court

The case involved the administration of Sunjay Kapur's estate after he died, along with other ongoing financial responsibilities with respect to family members, which are also being addressed in court. During the most recent hearing, Samaira Kapoor testified that after learning that her tuition fees had not been paid by the designated parties, she was now left with uncertainty and stress and was at risk of an academic consequence due to the late fees. This incident highlighted the complexities of the inheritance case itself.