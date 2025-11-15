Upasana Singh reveals: Sunil Grover was hospitalised for depression before his big break

Upasana was also reminded of a time when Grover visited her house with Kapil. She said at the time she “didn’t even recognise him”, he looked completely different, downtrodden, low on work, and not much hope. But she stuck up for him when, at the time, some creative executives suggested firing him because he didn’t provide the delivery calculations. After all, he was too slow. She firmly defended him, “he was an amazing actor”.

Fear, demotions, and a path to success

While Grover was struggling offstage, the coaches and decision-makers were uncertain. Upasana said they felt he couldn't keep up with the rest of the cast due to his pacing. She encouraged them to keep him, and her support made an impact. Also, as time went on, his experience ultimately shone through, and he became one of the memorable faces on the show. Even though Grover dealt with a mental health issue, he continued to work. I'm sure Upasana's support and belief in him helped him get through those early difficult days.