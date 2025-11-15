Upasana Singh reveals: Sunil Grover was hospitalised for depression before his big break

Sunil Grover was hospitalized due to depression, reported his longtime colleague Upasana Singh, who has provided new information about his earlier life prior to fame. Upasana, best known for her role as “Bua” on The Kapil Sharma Show, shared that Sunil was not only dealing with career struggles but was also having serious mental health troubles when he got hired.
According to Upasana Singh, when the Kapil show first started, Sunil was "emotionally fragile". She shared that she asked him personally, “kya hua” when he opened up to her about being in a hospital for depression. During this time, Grover had reported very little work, adding to the precariousness of the situation.
Upasana was also reminded of a time when Grover visited her house with Kapil. She said at the time she “didn’t even recognise him”, he looked completely different, downtrodden, low on work, and not much hope. But she stuck up for him when, at the time, some creative executives suggested firing him because he didn’t provide the delivery calculations. After all, he was too slow. She firmly defended him, “he was an amazing actor”.
While Grover was struggling offstage, the coaches and decision-makers were uncertain. Upasana said they felt he couldn't keep up with the rest of the cast due to his pacing. She encouraged them to keep him, and her support made an impact. Also, as time went on, his experience ultimately shone through, and he became one of the memorable faces on the show. Even though Grover dealt with a mental health issue, he continued to work. I'm sure Upasana's support and belief in him helped him get through those early difficult days.
Her revelation highlights the difficulty entertainers face the minute they leave a stage; even after laughter and material success, they are still emotionally vulnerable. It is also important for Upasana to share and discuss the fact that success does not always come without personal sacrifice and difficulty.