Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian reunite for cozy slumber party

In a moment that quickly broke the internet, Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian were back together for a cozy sleepover party at Kim's Calabasas house, which is one of their most friendly public interactions in a long time. The photos were shared on Instagram Stories showing Britney Spears & Kim Kardashian hanging out in bed with Khloé Kardashian and Cade Hudson, giving fans a surprisingly intimate look at the fun they were having together. The relaxed photos managed to depict the laid-back spirit of the gathering, serving up some nostalgia for veteran followers.

Britney Spears & Kim Kardashian make us nostalgic with new photos

The reunion photos, featuring flattering light and pyjamas, went viral for their unfiltered authenticity. In the second shot, Khloé Kardashian climbed onto the bed with her famous friends, wearing a sincere and wide smile as they all snuggled in together for the fun moment. Britney appeared relaxed and in good spirits, wearing an off-the-shoulder yellow top, with Kim wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, contributing to the casual vibe of the evening. The nature of the Britney Spears & Kim Kardashian photos gave fans interest and inspired nostalgia for their friendship that started nearly two decades ago.