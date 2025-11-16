Delhi Crime Season 3: Farah Khan in awe of Huma Qureshi’s performance, vows to 'snatch' every award for her

And feral she is — Qureshi’s “Badi Didi” is a bone-chilling piece of work: a criminal mastermind in a trafficking ring with the warmth of a malfunctioning freezer. Huma herself has said it’s the “darkest, most disgusting” role she’s ever done. And Farah? She doubled down by saying she’s “scared” of Huma now, which is, frankly, the only correct reaction to a woman who can flip between charm and cruelty like she’s switching filters on Instagram.

Of course, Huma clapped back with her classic sass, thanking Farah and joking that she learned her “monster behaviour” from her, a line that deserves its own award, frankly.

Bollywood has a habit of over-hyping performances. But this feels genuine. Huma Qureshi didn’t just act in Delhi Crime 3. She detonated. And if Farah Khan is leading the award-season assault brigade, other nominees can start drafting their acceptance-speech-face right now — because Badi Didi is coming for their trophies, and Farah’s carrying the bag.