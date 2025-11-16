Varanasi: SS Rajamouli says he doesn’t believe in God amid tech glitch, sparks outrage

If there’s one thing India loves more than cinema, it’s a good old-fashioned outrage served piping hot with a side of religion. And SS Rajamouli, the man who gave us flying arrows, giant elephants, and heroes who can single-handedly toss boulders like they’re Lays packets, has accidentally wandered straight into the fire pit.
At the grand event for his upcoming mytho-mega-thing “Varanasi” — the sort of spectacle that usually triggers goosebumps in the devout and migraines in the tech team, Rajamouli got emotional.
As per reports, the LED screen froze during the prep and the footage could not be played and a frustrated Rajamouli said he felt let down by Hanuman, who his father had said would guide him.
Making an emotional statement, he said, “I didn’t have much faith in gods. My father had earlier said that Hanuman will guide me."
He continued, "My wife is a big admirer of Hanuman. She treats the god like her friend and talks to him. I expressed my anger at her too, saying, ‘Is this how he does things?’”
Cue national gasp. Somebody dropped a microphone; somebody else probably dropped a prayer bead.
This was right after technical glitches ruined the moment, and Rajamouli essentially asked the one question every Indian raised in a religious household has quietly muttered at least once in their life: “Is this how He helps?”
Some called him a hypocrite. Others demanded an apology. A few went full “How dare he insult Lord Hanuman?” while conveniently ignoring that Rajamouli’s entire filmography is basically one long love letter to mythic imagination — just not delivered via registered post from above.
But Rajamouli’s honesty is refreshing. In an industry where everyone bends backwards to look pious in public even if they’re privately negotiating with their astrologer, he simply said what he feels.
The storyline of Varanasi, earlier known by the working title “Globe Trotter," is still mostly undisclosed, but the makers released a nearly four-minute teaser hinted at a lavish time-travel saga rooted partly in Hindu mythology. The movie takes its name from the ancient Indian city known as the spiritual core of Hinduism.
For Varanasi, Rajamouli has brought together an impressive ensemble cast featuring Telugu icon Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Priyanka Chopra marks her return to Indian cinema with this project.
