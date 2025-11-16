Varanasi: SS Rajamouli says he doesn’t believe in God amid tech glitch, sparks outrage

If there’s one thing India loves more than cinema, it’s a good old-fashioned outrage served piping hot with a side of religion. And SS Rajamouli, the man who gave us flying arrows, giant elephants, and heroes who can single-handedly toss boulders like they’re Lays packets, has accidentally wandered straight into the fire pit.

Rajamouli’s simple confession outshines the Varanasi reveal

At the grand event for his upcoming mytho-mega-thing “Varanasi” — the sort of spectacle that usually triggers goosebumps in the devout and migraines in the tech team, Rajamouli got emotional.

As per reports, the LED screen froze during the prep and the footage could not be played and a frustrated Rajamouli said he felt let down by Hanuman, who his father had said would guide him.

Making an emotional statement, he said, “I didn’t have much faith in gods. My father had earlier said that Hanuman will guide me."

He continued, "My wife is a big admirer of Hanuman. She treats the god like her friend and talks to him. I expressed my anger at her too, saying, ‘Is this how he does things?’”

Cue national gasp. Somebody dropped a microphone; somebody else probably dropped a prayer bead.