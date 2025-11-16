Emmy-winning ‘The Simpsons’ writer Dan McGrath passes away at 61

As McGrath's death was communicated, work associates and fans expressed sadness and gratitude via social media. Many noted how he expertly blended humour and humanity, and praised the role he played in shaping popular animated series that have lasted decades. He will be greatly missed, most obviously in writing rooms and animation circles, but also, his sensitive voice, both creatively and personally, will be missed.

Beyond his high-profile series, McGrath was a writer for Saturday Night Live and projects in high-profile media, showcasing his talents for comedy satire and character-based reverse writing in a variety of forms. His death is a huge loss in the world of television writing.

Remembering Dan McGrath, fans and co-workers are not only celebrating a gifted television writer, but a gifted storyteller who touched millions through the craft of animated comedy. Even in his absence, his work visibly still exists in every episode he shaped, and he continues to remind us all why he matters.