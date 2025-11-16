Here’s what we know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding plans

It has been reported that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are well underway with wedding planning, striking a balance between intimacy and star power. According to multiple sources, the couple intends for the ceremony to be centred on friendship, privacy and personal meaning. Several insiders claim that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have discussed dates and venues, and plan to focus the event on those closest to them, both literally and figuratively, along with the shared use of common values.
After months of speculation, it has been reported that Taylor Swift has already begun her bridal party. As expected, nearly all of the names have come from the world of celebrity. Gigi Hadid has reportedly been asked to be a bridesmaid, further indicating how far the pair’s friendship has progressed. Selena Gomez, one of Swift's closest friends, has also reportedly advised on event planning details — decor, theme and emotional elements of the occasion — reinforcing that Swift wants her wedding to feel personal rather than ostentatious.
Sources indicate the couple may hold a lengthy celebration of events with private gatherings rather than the typical wedding ceremony and celebration. They are reportedly mapping out smaller gatherings to connect personally, including shared dinners, informal gatherings and intimate time with their closest friends. Sources share that Swift is personally inviting her bridesmaids and how meaningful the group is to her.
Given their combined fame, it can be expected that security will be one of the largest expenses, with reports estimating a multi-million dollar expense to protect their privacy and ensure a smooth celebration. Both families are reportedly involved in preliminary discussions, and the pair are looking at multiple destinations and some venues in the U.S. and Europe that can offer both exclusivity and security.