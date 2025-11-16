Here’s what we know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding plans

It has been reported that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are well underway with wedding planning, striking a balance between intimacy and star power. According to multiple sources, the couple intends for the ceremony to be centred on friendship, privacy and personal meaning. Several insiders claim that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have discussed dates and venues, and plan to focus the event on those closest to them, both literally and figuratively, along with the shared use of common values.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding plans begin

After months of speculation, it has been reported that Taylor Swift has already begun her bridal party. As expected, nearly all of the names have come from the world of celebrity. Gigi Hadid has reportedly been asked to be a bridesmaid, further indicating how far the pair’s friendship has progressed. Selena Gomez, one of Swift's closest friends, has also reportedly advised on event planning details — decor, theme and emotional elements of the occasion — reinforcing that Swift wants her wedding to feel personal rather than ostentatious.