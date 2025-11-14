Lady Gaga reveals she was on lithium during filming of A Star Is Born

During an interview with a media publication, Gaga said, "I did A Star Is Born on lithium. There was one day that my sister said to me, 'I don’t see my sister anymore'. And I canceled the tour. There was one day I went to the hospital for psychiatric care. I needed to take a break. I couldn’t do anything … I completely crashed. It was really scary. There was a time where I didn’t think I could get better.… I feel really lucky to be alive. I know that might sound dramatic, but we know how this can go".

Lady Gaga has always been candid about her mental health. In 2020, she had released 911, a single from her album Chromatica that charted her mental health struggles in the past when she had to depend on antipsychotic medication.

The good news is that Gaga is now healthy and doing better, all thanks to her fiancé Michael Polansky who stood by her side like a rock. "Being in love with someone that cares about the real me made a very big difference. How do you learn how to be yourself with someone when you don’t know how to be yourself with anyone?", Lady Gaga said.

A Star Is Born had earned eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor for Bradley Cooper. Lady Gaga, who was also nominated for Best Actress, won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Shallow.