Lady Gaga extends The Mayhem Ball North American Tour into 2026

Recently crowned 2025 VMAs Artist of the Year, Lady Gaga has extended The Mayhem Ball North American Tour into 2026. The Mayhem Ball has quickly become one of the hottest tours on the market, with demand so high that thousands of fans flooded online queues during ticket sales.

The first part of the North American tour sold out almost instantly, leading several venues to add extra dates. The next stretch kicks off on February 14 in Glendale, Arizona, and concludes on April 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Ticket presales begin on September 10, with the general sale starting on Monday, September 15.

The tour kicks off on February 14, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona, at the Desert Diamond Arena. Fans in Glendale get a double treat, as there’s another show scheduled the very next day on February 15 at the same venue. From there, the tour heads to Los Angeles, California, with back-to-back performances on February 18 and February 19 at the Kia Forum.

Later in the month, the tour moves to Ft. Worth, Texas, for two nights on February 28 and March 1 at the Dickies Arena. Following that, fans in Atlanta, Georgia, can catch the shows on March 4 and March 5 at the State Farm Arena.

In Austin, Texas, performances are set for March 8 and March 9 at the Moody Center. Then, on a rescheduled date, the tour hits Miami, Florida, on March 13 at the Kaseya Center.