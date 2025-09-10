Lady Gaga extends The Mayhem Ball North American Tour into 2026

Recently crowned 2025 VMAs Artist of the Year, Lady Gaga has extended The Mayhem Ball North American Tour into 2026. The Mayhem Ball has quickly become one of the hottest tours on the market, with demand so high that thousands of fans flooded online queues during ticket sales.
The first part of the North American tour sold out almost instantly, leading several venues to add extra dates. The next stretch kicks off on February 14 in Glendale, Arizona, and concludes on April 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Ticket presales begin on September 10, with the general sale starting on Monday, September 15.
The tour kicks off on February 14, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona, at the Desert Diamond Arena. Fans in Glendale get a double treat, as there’s another show scheduled the very next day on February 15 at the same venue. From there, the tour heads to Los Angeles, California, with back-to-back performances on February 18 and February 19 at the Kia Forum.
Later in the month, the tour moves to Ft. Worth, Texas, for two nights on February 28 and March 1 at the Dickies Arena. Following that, fans in Atlanta, Georgia, can catch the shows on March 4 and March 5 at the State Farm Arena.
In Austin, Texas, performances are set for March 8 and March 9 at the Moody Center. Then, on a rescheduled date, the tour hits Miami, Florida, on March 13 at the Kaseya Center.
The excitement continues in New York City, where there are two massive shows on March 19 and March 20 at the iconic Madison Square Garden. Right after, the band performs in Washington, D.C., on March 23 and March 24 at the Capital One Arena.
Next, the tour travels to Boston, Massachusetts, with shows on March 29 and March 30 at the TD Garden, followed by two nights in Montreal, Quebec, on April 2 and April 3 at the Bell Centre.
Finally, the tour wraps up in St. Paul, Minnesota, with closing shows on April 9 and April 10 at the Grand Casino Arena.
Lady Gaga took off her world tour, Mayhem Ball, for her sixth studio album, Mayhem, on July 16th this year.
“Every song I wrote emerged from surrendering to different dreams tied to my past, almost like a recollection of all the bad decisions I’ve made throughout my life," Lady Gaga had said about this album in a previous interview in December.
The tour includes 63 shows that will take place across the U.S., as well as in Australia, Japan and Europe.
