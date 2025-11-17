Meera Vasudevan confirms divorce from Vipin Puthiyankam

Meera and Vipin, a cinematographer from Palakkad, got married in May last year in Coimbatore. The two met on the sets of the television serial Kudumbavilakku for which he worked behind the camera, and their relationship developed from there. However, the marriage lasted only for about one year. In the wake of her public statement, Meera quickly removed all photographs and videos with Vipin, including those of their marriage from her social media handles.

This separation is Meera’s third divorce. She first married Vishal Agarwal, son of cinematographer Ashok Kumar, and the marriage lasted from 2005 to 2010. The actress then married actor John Kokken in 2012; the two share a son named Ariha. The marriage ended in 2016.

Despite the personal turmoil, Meera celebrated a major milestone in her professional career when she completed 25 years this April in the film and television industry. At the time, she declared that she feels “very grateful to have completed 25 years as an actress and artist” and that she is enjoying the best period of her life. On the professional front, the Malayalam debut with Mohanlal in Blessy’s Thanmathra remains the most striking memory of her. Though she has worked across multiple film industries, including Hindi cinema in films such as 13B: Fear Has a New Address, she is still highly visible on television, taking up the role of Sujatha in the Malayalam show Madhuranombarakattu. She is clearly focused on her career and embracing this new phase in her life with optimism.