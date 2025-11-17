Aranya Sahay’s Humans in the Loop wins Sloan Grant, joins 98th Oscars lineup

Aranya, the film’s writer-director, described the grant as a timely affirmation of the film’s purpose. “We are at a cusp with artificial intelligence, and humanity needs to take responsibility for the kind of AI and the kind of future we are building,” she said. “Humans in the Loop is about the human heartbeat inside technology, and this grant recognises the people whose labour and stories often remain unseen.”

Producer Mathivanan Rajendran highlighted how the project aligns with the mission of the Museum of Imagined Futures, where he and Aranya work to reshape how stories about technology are told. “The Sloan Foundation’s support and now the film’s entry into the Oscar race validate that creatives can help shape the future of tech,” he noted.

Film Independent’s Associate Director of Fiction Programs, Dea Vazquez, emphasised that the film’s thoughtful approach to exploring AI fits perfectly within the Sloan mandate to elevate nuanced, human-driven science narratives.

The film’s US distribution strategy will be led by executive producer Misaq Kazimi, who recently joined the team. Following a weeklong Los Angeles showcase and screenings at UCLA, the film continues to spark cross-sector conversations about AI’s societal impact. With its US theatrical release complete and eligibility criteria met, Humans in the Loop now advances as a contender for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best Original Screenplay category.

