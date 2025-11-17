Sai Pallavi receives Kalaimamani Award

Actress Sai Pallavi, who recently received the Tamil Nadu government's prestigious Kalaimamani Award from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, has now penned a note of gratitude for the honour.

Thank you for this great honour, says Sai Pallavi after receiving Kalaimamani Award

Taking to her Instagram pages, Sai Pallavi, who posted pictures including one of her holding the certificate proudly while standing next to her close family members, wrote, "Kalaimamani is a word that I’ve heard growing up and to be bestowed upon this honour is surreal. Thank you Tamil Nadu Government, Honorable Chief Minister Thiru M.K. Stalin avargal &TN Iyal Isai Nadaga Mandram for this great honour. This precious post was delayed by a month so that I could take a picture with my lovelies: refer pic 3."

On September 24 this year, the Tamil Nadu government had announced the winners of its prestigious Kalaimamani Awards for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively. For the unaware, the Kalaimamani Award is the Tamil Nadu government's highest civilian honour bestowed on individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the fields of arts, literature and culture.