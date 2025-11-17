Sophie Grégoire opens up on Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry romance

Sophie Grégoire has candidly talked about her feelings regarding estranged husband Justin Trudeau’s public relationship with pop star Katy Perry, emphasising the importance of choosing her reaction over her emotions.
Speaking on the Arlene Is Alone podcast recently, 50-year-old Sophie discussed how she navigates media coverage of her former partner and his new flame Katy, 41, who recently made their debut as a couple in Paris.
"We're human beings and stuff affects us. Normal," Sophie told host Arlene Dickinson. "How you react to stuff is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise."
The motivational speaker, who, in 2023, separated from the former Canadian Prime Minister, 53, after 18 years of marriage, recognised that the high-profile situation can be "triggers" but insists her focus is on her personal growth. "What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision," she said.
Sophie emphasised that this mindfulness does not equate to the absence of emotions in her. "Does that mean I don’t have emotions? That I don’t cry, scream, laugh? No," she shared. "I’ll let myself be disappointed by someone, I’ll let myself be angry, be sad." At the same time, however, she strives not to slip into a "reactive mode" that, as she believes, brings suffering.
Despite living apart, Sophie and Justin are devoted to their three children Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11. Grégoire spoke well of their healthy co-parenting relationship, "We have separate lives, but we have one family life." And she emphasised a "common, conscious decision" to put their family first, referring to the arrangement as "very adult."
The remarks come after Justin and Katy made their public appearance in late October, following reports of the relationship in July. Sophie and Justin separated in 2023.