Sophie Grégoire opens up on Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry romance

The motivational speaker, who, in 2023, separated from the former Canadian Prime Minister, 53, after 18 years of marriage, recognised that the high-profile situation can be "triggers" but insists her focus is on her personal growth. "What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision," she said.

Sophie emphasised that this mindfulness does not equate to the absence of emotions in her. "Does that mean I don’t have emotions? That I don’t cry, scream, laugh? No," she shared. "I’ll let myself be disappointed by someone, I’ll let myself be angry, be sad." At the same time, however, she strives not to slip into a "reactive mode" that, as she believes, brings suffering.

Despite living apart, Sophie and Justin are devoted to their three children Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11. Grégoire spoke well of their healthy co-parenting relationship, "We have separate lives, but we have one family life." And she emphasised a "common, conscious decision" to put their family first, referring to the arrangement as "very adult."

The remarks come after Justin and Katy made their public appearance in late October, following reports of the relationship in July. Sophie and Justin separated in 2023.