Bar lectures: Raise a glass, ask a question

The rise of informal learning

Lectures are usually associated with formality but these talks break that rigidity, inviting residents to be curious amidst laughter, lounge seating and a drink in hand, making conversations more approachable. Who’s attending? Students, working professionals, academics, and people who simply want to listen without feeling out of place. And everyone agrees the magic lies in the informality of the venue. Says Sonalika Aggarwal of Unlecture: “Research shows our brains learn best when we’re relaxed and comfortable. Pair that with learning, and it becomes something genuinely powerful.”

Goel adds that the setting naturally helps people unwind — there’s no pressure to come in as an expert, no sense that anyone will be judged. “Everyone’s here for the same thing: curiosity,” she says.

“Honestly, the best part about these evenings is that halfway through, everyone is fully into it,” says Gopikrishnan Nair, who curates Nerd Nites in Delhi. He points out that bars historically have been sites of political and intellectual debate. “Instead of discussing ideas among ourselves, we bring in an expert. After one session, when I stepped out to the smoking area, everyone was still talking — breaking down different parts of the talk,” he adds.

Unlike other events that feature 45-minute talks followed by 15 minutes of questions, Nerd Nites adopts a different format: each event showcases three experts speaking on three different topics for about 20 minutes each, TED Talk style. Founded in 2003 in the US, Nerd Nites arrived in Delhi this July, led by Nair and his colleagues Bidisha Mahapatra and Anandita Lidhoo, who works at Centre for Social and Behaviour Change, under Ashoka University.

He says the aim is simple: to “make nerds cool again”, while also offering the perfect post-work weekday plan. “We do it on Thursday evenings. You walk in after work, grab a beer, listen to a fun talk, and you’re home by 10. It’s engaging without being heavy, like watching a YouTube show.”