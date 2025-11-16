All about Japanese hand fans that you didn’t know

Here’s everything you need to know about a Japanese hand fan as a symbol of societal progress rather than just a fashion accessory.

Representing new beginnings

Japanese hand fans are often given as gifts to people to signify celebration and newer beginnings like weddings or New Year. The folding fans open from a single point and branch out, which elucidates symbolically on the journey of life, prosperity, expansion and more.

Communication pro

Remember seeing those videos on social media where it states how the Late Queen Victoria’s handbags were mode of secret communication? Connect the dots and you would realise that Japanese hand fans were traditional methods of communicating secrets in old Japan, especially between courtiers and samurais. If you cover your face slightly it would imply shyness; holding it close to the heart means affection and moving it too quickly means irritation.

Status and Social rank

A Japanese hand fan was once the accessory of the elite. The higher the rank in the society, the better the Japanese hand fan they would display. In fact, only aristocrats, monks and samurai’s could once afford these beauties. Moreover, the fabric and materials used to make the fans like gold, bamboo and silk also demarcated social status. In fact, in traditional theatres even today, specific fan types with designated motifs are used by the actors playing certain characters to depict their social status.