All about Japanese hand fans that you didn’t know

Ever seen a Japanese hand fan and wondered how artistically beautiful they look? The moment you notice a person using them and doing hand gestures, do you put on your thinking caps trying to decode if those gestures have a meaning? Well, they definitely do and read on to know more about them.
Here’s everything you need to know about a Japanese hand fan as a symbol of societal progress rather than just a fashion accessory.
Representing new beginnings
Japanese hand fans are often given as gifts to people to signify celebration and newer beginnings like weddings or New Year. The folding fans open from a single point and branch out, which elucidates symbolically on the journey of life, prosperity, expansion and more.
Communication pro
Remember seeing those videos on social media where it states how the Late Queen Victoria’s handbags were mode of secret communication? Connect the dots and you would realise that Japanese hand fans were traditional methods of communicating secrets in old Japan, especially between courtiers and samurais. If you cover your face slightly it would imply shyness; holding it close to the heart means affection and moving it too quickly means irritation.
Status and Social rank
A Japanese hand fan was once the accessory of the elite. The higher the rank in the society, the better the Japanese hand fan they would display. In fact, only aristocrats, monks and samurai’s could once afford these beauties. Moreover, the fabric and materials used to make the fans like gold, bamboo and silk also demarcated social status. In fact, in traditional theatres even today, specific fan types with designated motifs are used by the actors playing certain characters to depict their social status.
Cultural symbolism
Have you seen a Japanese hand fan closely before? If not, the next time you get a chance, take a closer look and you would find intricate designs on it. These designs resonate patterns and motifs which have their hidden meanings. Say for instance, a red sun signifies celebration while waves mean strength. Thus, hand fans can reflect the nature of the situation or the person in charge of it through the etchings on it.
Mark of respect
Japanese hand fans aren’t just accessories, they are a window to proper traditional etiquette. It reflects upon your social behaviour especially when you are at places of gathering like a tea tasting ceremony or traditional dance and theatre. The way the fan is closed or opened, directly communicates respect, literacy and poise to the person in front. At times, when you need your hands to be free, the fans are placed in front to demarcate a polite boundary.