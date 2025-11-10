Did you know about these 5 hidden meanings behind a Japanese bow?

The Japanese bow might be a simple gesture, but there’s history, culture, mindfulness, politeness and hierarchy, all hidden behind it. Did you know these facts?

The Japanese bow is an ancient tradition

It is said that the Japanese practice of bowing as a formal way of greeting has its roots in Buddhism and samurai etiquette. It is said to have originated from the zen philosophy that is popular in the country as well as from the Samurai traditions that Japan is so well known for. Bowing is an expression of humility in Zen temples while in the samurai tradition it means showing trust to reflect fearlessness and honour. The bow is for developing a balance between the inner calmness and outer respect of people.

Reflects intent non-verbally

The way you bow, reflects your intent without having to utter a single word. Gratitude, humility, apology or disrespect are all reflected in the gesture itself. Interestingly, in a country like Japan where action speaks louder than words, bowing instantly confirms the intent with which it is done. If the bow is slow and takes time, it is done with sincerity but if it is rushed or quick then it might amount to revealing the insincerity of the person.

The bowing angle

Yes, the Japanese bow has an angle and it reflects the hierarchy of the person to whom you bow. Interestingly, if you bow deep (say 45 – 70 degree) and for a long time, then it means you are bowing towards an elder or you are bowing for an apology. If your bow is of a medium able (say 30 degree bend) then is reflects a formal greeting or thanksgiving. For everyday meeting and greeting a quick bow (say 15 degree) is good enough. The degree of bowing means you recognise the hierarchy or the purpose of the bow and respect the person in front of you.