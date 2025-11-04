What are cry rooms in Japan?

A cry room usually comprises certain features like chairs or nursing booths, diaper changing tables, hot water dispenser for making formula, trash bins, play area, and soundproof windows. It provides the much-needed secluded area to get things done easily, quickly and comfortably without having to feel embarrassed or overwhelmed in public.

If you are still wondering why the unusual name ' cry rooms' then it comes from the instances where earlier parents used to take their crying babies to a secluded area to calm them down. Since the purpose pretty much remains the same even today, the name has been retained since generations.

Japan is a country which respects and values privacy and public decorum to a great extent. Their public etiquettes are so built that one doesn’t disturb the other person. Thus, cry rooms are a great way to manage your personal needs without disrupting the social harmony of the people. Moreover, it is a way of supporting the parents to take care of their children, when an emergency arrives in the public. Hence, even if the name sounds difficult, the actual context is a family-friendly amenity for parents.