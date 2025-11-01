Photographer captures world’s first white Iberian Lynx

Unlike its normally tawny and heavy-spotted relatives, this lynx wears an unusually pale, cream-coloured coat that makes it “ghostly” against the landscape, as a report described. Experts confirmed the condition is leucism, a genetic quirk which causes a partial loss of pigmentation. Crucially, and unlike albinism, leucism does not affect the eyes, leaving the cat with its sharp, normal eye colour, dark ear tufts and signature facial ruff. “I've been setting up cameras for years. but this time, nature gave me something truly unique,” Angel said.

The discovery is being hailed as a miraculous testament to conservation, but experts caution the snow-white appearance of the lynx could turn out to be a disadvantage: poor camouflage might make it a less successful hunter and more vulnerable to would-be predators. Authorities are keeping the animal's whereabouts secret to protect it.

The breathtaking sight has earned accolades galore from social media users, one of whom noted, “What a stunning testament to conservation done right — Spain’s Iberian lynx clawing back from the brink of oblivion and gifting us this ghostly leucitic marvel.” The ‘ghost cat’ is a powerful reminder of what nature can achieve when we pledge ourselves to its protection.