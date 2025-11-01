Photographer captures world’s first white Iberian Lynx

A remarkable discovery in the mountains of Jaén, southern Spain, has sent conservationists and nature lovers alike into awe: the world's first-ever documented white Iberian lynx. Spanish wildlife photographer Angel Hidalgo captured stunning video footage of the rare wildcat with a striking pale coat due to a condition called leucism.
The animal, now a viral sensation, is a powerful symbol of the success of Spain's intensive conservation efforts. The Iberian lynx (Lynx pardinus) is one of the most endangered felines in the world. Its population had declined to less than 100 individuals in the year 2002 because of habitat loss and poaching. However, through unrelenting efforts by the Spanish government supported by different conservation projects, its population rebounded to around 2,000 individuals in 2025.
Unlike its normally tawny and heavy-spotted relatives, this lynx wears an unusually pale, cream-coloured coat that makes it “ghostly” against the landscape, as a report described. Experts confirmed the condition is leucism, a genetic quirk which causes a partial loss of pigmentation. Crucially, and unlike albinism, leucism does not affect the eyes, leaving the cat with its sharp, normal eye colour, dark ear tufts and signature facial ruff. “I've been setting up cameras for years. but this time, nature gave me something truly unique,” Angel said.
The discovery is being hailed as a miraculous testament to conservation, but experts caution the snow-white appearance of the lynx could turn out to be a disadvantage: poor camouflage might make it a less successful hunter and more vulnerable to would-be predators. Authorities are keeping the animal's whereabouts secret to protect it.
The breathtaking sight has earned accolades galore from social media users, one of whom noted, “What a stunning testament to conservation done right — Spain’s Iberian lynx clawing back from the brink of oblivion and gifting us this ghostly leucitic marvel.” The ‘ghost cat’ is a powerful reminder of what nature can achieve when we pledge ourselves to its protection.