BITM Kolkata adds new gallery, Lost at Sea, opens dialogues about conservation

As Arnab Chatterjee, director, BITM Kolkata mentions, “In the second phase we have tried portraying the animals that are already lost, and how the entire ecology is evolving to cope up with human greed.” The first thing that hits anyone upon entering the gallery is a 25 feet suspended by the ceiling, baby blue whale, which merges into information about Megafauna. The interesting part here is in understanding that the need of the hour is to preserve the megafauna which are on the verge of extinction. In fact, so is the blue whale with an approximation of 10,000 to 25,000 ones remaining across the planet.

A beautiful wall display focuses on the 10+ world recognised species which have been extinct. From Great Auk to New Zealand Grayling, The Labrador Duck and the Java Stingaree, the latest species to go extinct, one has them all. But with certain species having gone extinct even before they could be immortalized through a lens, how did the team re-construct the look? Chatterjee states, “Whatever we portray has to be scientifically correct. It was definitely a challenge to take valid documentation from prior sources. In order to recreate the look and scenario, we referred to a number of documents. But those documents too had to be present and validated. For some lost species we didn’t get any valid documentation or a preliminary picture also to recreate or re-imagine them.”