Akon requests joint legal and physical custody of daughter amidst divorce

Akon is a believer of polygamy. He has nine kids, reportedly with three different women. During an interview in 2023, musician Amirror claimed that she was one of Akon's many wives.

"We all have different households, we all have different lifestyles. We don’t have to see each other so we don’t have to be cool with each other", she had said while alleging that Akon's wives are spread all over the country.

According to a statement that Akon had made about polygamy, the singer thinks it is totally normal. "For me, it looks normal, because it's a culture for us. We didn't go outside of our African culture when we got to the Western world. See, the flaw that the Western world made is they created all these rules without putting nature into account", Akon had claimed.

Akon and Tomeka Thiam married in 1996 and their now teenage daughter, Journey was born in 2007. The singer's estranged wife filed for divorce just four days before their 29th anniversary.