Did Anunay Sood die of an overdose in Las Vegas?

The 32-year-old travel influencer and photographer was reportedly found dead inside his room at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel in LA, California. Reports have further stated that the police had come across some "narcotics" in his room when his body was discovered.

A media statement by the Las Vegas Police Department read, "LVMPD responded to a dead body located in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers assisted the coroner and took a non-criminal/medical report".

The creator had been to the United States for a car show, the Las Vegas Concours 2025 and had shared the update on his Instagram. Media reports have further revealed that Anunay Sood was staying with a woman who revealed to the police that they possibly bought cocaine on the casino floor of the hotel at 4 am in the morning. The two then allegedly took a dose of the drug and went to sleep. Approximately one hour later, the woman woke up only to find Anunay not responding to anything.

The report also stated that detectives reportedly retrieved a bag of unknown white substance from Anunay Sood's hotel room. However, despite the media reports, there has been no official confirmation that verifies the details yet.

Toxicology reports take a long time, often months, to determine the cause of the death which is resulting in the delay of confirmation regarding what exactly led to Anunay's death.