Penn Badgley says miscarriages nearly caused separation from wife Domino Kirke

You star Penn Badgley has spoken candidly about how the agony of two back-to-back miscarriages with wife Domino Kirke brought their marriage to the brink of divorce. The 39-year-old actor opened up on the tumultuous time while appearing on the Totally Booked podcast to talk about his new book of essays, Crushmore.
Penn details the immense strain the losses placed on their relationship in an essay from the book. "This was our second loss together... My wife and I neared separation as many do after losses like that," he writes. He attributes the near-split largely to feeling "isolated in a culture that doesn't talk much about these things or know how to support those going through it." He describes the sight of their "still baby in that tripped out black-and-white sono imagery" as a "dreadful memory" he cannot shake.
The actor underlined the need to discuss miscarriages more openly. "That kind of loss is really common, and we should. We at least need to start by talking about it more," he said, adding that such experiences are "universally painful."
Reflecting now, Penn joked that welcoming identical twin boys since then has changed his perspective. "I feel like I'm drowning in children," he laughed, adding this makes it harder to access the feeling of loss because his "cup truly runneth over."
The couple is now parents to a 5-year-old son, the twin boys, and Domino's older son Cassius, to whom Penn is step-father. The actor was thankful that he and Domino "didn't give into the gravity of that" separation, having since welcomed "three biological children." The couple — who said "I do" in 2017 — is still taking parenting one day at a time with Penn saying having twins is "insane compared to one."