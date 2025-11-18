Penn Badgley says miscarriages nearly caused separation from wife Domino Kirke

The actor underlined the need to discuss miscarriages more openly. "That kind of loss is really common, and we should. We at least need to start by talking about it more," he said, adding that such experiences are "universally painful."

Reflecting now, Penn joked that welcoming identical twin boys since then has changed his perspective. "I feel like I'm drowning in children," he laughed, adding this makes it harder to access the feeling of loss because his "cup truly runneth over."

The couple is now parents to a 5-year-old son, the twin boys, and Domino's older son Cassius, to whom Penn is step-father. The actor was thankful that he and Domino "didn't give into the gravity of that" separation, having since welcomed "three biological children." The couple — who said "I do" in 2017 — is still taking parenting one day at a time with Penn saying having twins is "insane compared to one."