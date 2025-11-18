Liev Schreiber hospitalised in New York after ‘massive headache’

Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber was hospitalised in New York City Sunday, November 16, following a severe headache, a leading magazine confirms. A representative for the Emmy nominee says he has since been "cleared to return to work" after a night of tests.
The actor told his doctor about the "massive headache" on Sunday and was advised to head to the hospital. He was kept there overnight for observation and went through a series of medical tests.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Liev went into the hospital for testing and as of this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to work," his representative said in a statement, though they did not specify the cause of the episode.
This latest hospitalisation follows the 58-year-old's revelation in April 2024 that a past migraine had caused a terrifying episode of temporary amnesia while performing on Broadway in Doubt: A Parable.
Liev described the moment on Late Night with Seth Meyers, saying that he remembers having a headache before a show. Matters worsened when he couldn't remember his co-star's name, Amy Ryan, who was backstage. Things took a turn for the worst when he went on stage and forgot his lines completely.
"I think, 'Okay, I've had a stroke. This is it,' " he said at the time. But an MRI scan came back clean, and a neurologist diagnosed him with transient global amnesia (TGA).
TGA is a condition only a few people have that is temporary, yet it causes sudden loss of memory and confusion, usually from migraine, stress, or physical activity, according to Cleveland Clinic. The attacks usually affect middle-aged to older adults and clear within 24 hours with no long-term impact.