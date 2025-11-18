Liev Schreiber hospitalised in New York after ‘massive headache’

Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber was hospitalised in New York City Sunday, November 16, following a severe headache, a leading magazine confirms. A representative for the Emmy nominee says he has since been "cleared to return to work" after a night of tests.

Liev Schreiber hospitalised in New York after health scare

The actor told his doctor about the "massive headache" on Sunday and was advised to head to the hospital. He was kept there overnight for observation and went through a series of medical tests.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Liev went into the hospital for testing and as of this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to work," his representative said in a statement, though they did not specify the cause of the episode.