Daniel Radcliffe reveals wrote a letter to Dominic McLaughlin ahead of new Harry Potter series

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe recently revealed that he wrote a letter to young actor Dominic McLaughlin, set to step into the shoes of the very actor that defined him as an actor.
Don McLaughlin will play Harry Potter in the new reboot Harry Potter series by HBO. Daniel made sure to reach out to Dominic right before the series began production.
Daniel Radcliffe sent out a letter to the new Harry Potter actor, Daniel McLaughlin and the young actor sent a reply. Daniel said that the note that he received in reply was "very sweet".
Talking about why he sent a letter, Daniel Radcliffe said that he wanted to wish the child all the best. "I don’t want to be a specter in the life of these children. I just wanted to write to him to say, 'I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did'", the 36-year old actor said.
Daniel further added that looking at the young cast made him remember the time he and his cast mates would shoot for the films while being very young. He said, "I just look at them and say, 'Oh, it’s crazy I was doing that at that age'".
The new Harry Potter series is expected to last almost a decade with each season expected to be based on one book from the series. Apart from Dominic McLaughlin, the series has a stellar cast that includes Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron, as per reports. Other cast members include Lox Pratt (Draco Malfoy), John Lithgow ( Albus Dumbledore), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), Alessia Leoni (Parvati Patil), Leo Earley (Seamus Finnigan), Rory Wilmot (Neville Longbottom) and Amos Kitson (Dudley Dursley).
