Daniel Radcliffe reveals wrote a letter to Dominic McLaughlin ahead of new Harry Potter series

Talking about why he sent a letter, Daniel Radcliffe said that he wanted to wish the child all the best. "I don’t want to be a specter in the life of these children. I just wanted to write to him to say, 'I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did'", the 36-year old actor said.

Daniel further added that looking at the young cast made him remember the time he and his cast mates would shoot for the films while being very young. He said, "I just look at them and say, 'Oh, it’s crazy I was doing that at that age'".

The new Harry Potter series is expected to last almost a decade with each season expected to be based on one book from the series. Apart from Dominic McLaughlin, the series has a stellar cast that includes Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron, as per reports. Other cast members include Lox Pratt (Draco Malfoy), John Lithgow ( Albus Dumbledore), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), Alessia Leoni (Parvati Patil), Leo Earley (Seamus Finnigan), Rory Wilmot (Neville Longbottom) and Amos Kitson (Dudley Dursley).