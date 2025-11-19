International Men’s Day: Celebrating Bollywood’s self-made stars; 10 actors who redefined success

In a film industry that has often been defined by lineage and legacy, it takes guts of steel to dream without a safety net. The self-made actor’s journey is essentially that of grit, persistence, and an abiding faith in his craft. And while Shah Rukh Khan remains the greatest example of an outsider who conquered Bollywood against all odds, this generation has produced its own formidable line-up of self-made stars.

Breaking Barriers: 10 male actors who built their Bollywood careers from scratch

This International Men’s Day, we celebrate 10 remarkable actors who entered Bollywood without connections, godfathers, or privilege and yet, through talent alone, reshaped the landscape of Indian cinema.

Pankaj Tripathi