International Men’s Day: Celebrating Bollywood’s self-made stars; 10 actors who redefined success

In a film industry that has often been defined by lineage and legacy, it takes guts of steel to dream without a safety net. The self-made actor’s journey is essentially that of grit, persistence, and an abiding faith in his craft. And while Shah Rukh Khan remains the greatest example of an outsider who conquered Bollywood against all odds, this generation has produced its own formidable line-up of self-made stars.
This International Men’s Day, we celebrate 10 remarkable actors who entered Bollywood without connections, godfathers, or privilege and yet, through talent alone, reshaped the landscape of Indian cinema.
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi’s journey from a small village in Bihar to becoming one of India’s most beloved actors is the very definition of self-made success. With unforgettable performances in Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur, Ludo and Metro In Dino, he has become synonymous with honesty and depth. He now gears up for two highly anticipated releases Mirzapur: The Movie and Parivarik ManuRanjan opposite Aditi Rao Hydari, reaffirming his standing as an actor whose stardom is powered entirely by authenticity and unmatched craft.
Jaideep Ahlawat
Behind every success story of Jaideep Ahlawat lies years of unstinting discipline, rejections, and roots in theater. For an actor, whose fortunes changed overnight with his breakout performance in Paatal Lok, today, he stands tall among India's most formidable performers with some critically acclaimed performances in Raazi, Jaane Jaan, and Gangs of Wasseypur. He has constructed a career without any backing, marked by patience and exceptional craftsmanship.
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal’s journey is a rare blend of global vision and Indian storytelling. What began as a small part in 3 Idiots has grown into an international career that includes acclaimed performances in Victoria & Abdul and Death on the Nile. Today, Ali stands tall among the few Indian actors with a consistent global footprint. With multiple projects lined up, he is a true example of how outsiders can rise beyond borders.
Adarsh Gourav
With The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav went global and garnered BAFTA recognition along with universal acclaim. But what really makes his journey historic is getting cast in the iconic Alien franchise, which is being adapted for the first time into a series. As the first Indian actor to join this legendary universe, Adarsh has marked his place not just in Bollywood but the global sci-fi stage — a testament to pure talent crossing continents.
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao has become one of the most iconic outsiders of modern Bollywood. From struggling to find auditions to becoming a National Award winner, his filmography Shahid, Newton, Stree, Trapped, speaks of an actor committed to excellence over glamour. His craft continues to inspire a generation of actors who aspire to make it on pure merit.
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda has always been an actor who disappears into his characters with fearless conviction. Be it Highway, Sarabjit, Jaat, or Veer Savarkar, he has never missed an opportunity to give intensely transformative performances. Self-made all the way, he remains one of the most respected method actors in Bollywood — a man who redefined perseverance in an industry that doesn’t always reward late bloomers.
Adivi Sesh
Adivi Sesh is an intelligence-driven, precision-oriented actor-writer who has grown on the basis of relentless hard work. After the national accolades he received for Major, he’s now riding on the pre-release buzz for G2 aka Goodachari 2 and Dacoit. Both have raised expectations from various industries, signaling a new high in his career. His long years of crafting his own path are finally being celebrated, proving that persistence does pay off.
Kartik Aryan
Kartik Aaryan’s journey from modelling auditions and engineering classrooms to superstardom is a tale that echoes in the hearts of millions. His Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue was truly a generational moment, and with successes like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & 3, Kartik has managed to seal a place in the envious list of Bollywood’s youngest self-made successes. He epitomises the boy next door who dared to dream and made the world take notice of him.
Gulshan Devaiah
For years, Gulshan Devaiah has been the industry’s best-kept secret, an actor of extraordinary range molded by theatre discipline and craft. Films like Hunterrr, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Metro 8AM, and Dahaad showed his brilliance, but it is the blockbuster success of Kantara Chapter 1 that has finally put him in the national spotlight. The roaring success of the film is a milestone in his career; proof again that perseverance always finds its moment. After years of quietly turning in powerful performance after performance, Gulshan is getting the recognition he should have had a long time ago.
Abhishek Banerjee
Abhishek Banerjee’s journey stands out as one of Bollywood’s most inspiring transitions — from being a casting director shaping other people’s careers to becoming a full-time actor with a strong screen presence of his own. He became a household name after having won hearts as Jana in Stree, and his critically acclaimed performance in Stolen has been celebrated as a gem of Indian indie cinema. With multiple releases slotted for the next year, a strong foothold in both films and OTT, and hard-earned success, Abhishek is a story every aspiring outsider looks up to.