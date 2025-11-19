Pankaj Tripathi turns producer with Perfect Family

National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi is set to make his production debut with an eight-episode dramedy series Perfect Family. He says that producing his maiden show in a model that steps away from traditional formats felt both refreshing and essential.

Presented as a JAR Series and produced by Ajay Rai under the JAR Pictures banner and Mohit Chhabra, the show is set to launch on YouTube under a structured pay model.

Speaking about turning producer, Pankaj said, “Perfect Family is incredibly close to my heart, not just for its story but also for the bold distribution path we’re choosing. Today, audiences discover stories directly, and platforms like YouTube have evolved into strong spaces for premium long-format content.”

“Producing my first series in a model that steps away from traditional formats felt both refreshing and essential. When I first heard the idea, I was immediately moved, it’s a real story told with a warm, humorous touch.”