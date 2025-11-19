Miss Universe judge Claude Makélélé resigns before pageant: All you need to know

Miss Universe organisation denies allegations

The Miss Universe Organisation has wasted no time in dismissing all accusations of wrongdoing, releasing a statement to "clear up some inaccuracies."

"The Miss Universe Organization categorically confirms that no ad hoc jury has been established, that no third party entity has been commissioned to grade delegates or to determine finalists," the statement said, reassuring the public that all judging is done according to "established, transparent, and monitored MUO guidelines." Following Omar's withdrawal, the MUO did the unprecedented move to publicly ban the former judge from using or making reference to any of its trademarks. The twin resignations come against a backdrop of controversies hounding the pageant, which earlier this month witnessed a public spat between a pageant executive and Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch. The MUO has urged the public to rely only on verified communications as the date of the event approaches.