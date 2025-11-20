Did Hardik Pandya get engaged to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma? Model shows off shiny ring

However, there was more to the pictures than the two of them being mushy in love in coordinated outfits. Fans noticed a ring seemingly on Mahieka's ring finger and no wonder speculations began shortly.

Hardik Pandya captioned the post, "my big 3 🩵🕉️🏏" and fans got thinking. One user commented, "They might be engaged considering the subtle ways she is showing the ring off".

While there is no confirmation regarding Hardik Pandya's relationship status, fans will eagerly wait for an update now that a subtle hint seems to have been dropped.

Hardik Pandya used to be married to Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic and the two share a 5-year-old son named Agastya, born on July 30, 2020. The former couple got divorced in 2024, officially announcing their separation in July last year after 4 years of marriage.

Hardik and Natasa had posted a joint statement which said, "After four years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, but we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will remain at the center of both our lives. We will continue to co-parent to ensure his happiness".

The cricketer confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma last month, after rumours started doing the rounds.