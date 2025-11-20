Influencer Orry reportedly summoned by Mumbai Police in ₹252 crore drugs case

The case in relation to which the influencer has been summoned, refers to a drug bust back in March 2024. The police had seized approximately ₹252 crore worth of mephedrone or MD, that weighed around 126.14 kg. The drug was found in Sangli district at a mephedrone manufacturing unit.

Orry is not the only celebrity who is under suspicion. According to the Mumbai Police, investigation has revealed that other politicians, celebrities and renowned social media influencers are also part of the suspect list. The police has not revealed any names yet.

Following the seizure of mephedrone, which is an empathogen-stimulant drug, the Mumbai Police arrested Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, who also goes by Lavish.

The accused had been deported from Mumbai in October before he made his confession to the Mumbai police. According to his statement, he hosted rave parties for high profile individuals including celebrities and influencers. These parties were organised not just in India but abroad, including Mumbai and Dubai.