Influencer Orry reportedly summoned by Mumbai Police in ₹252 crore drugs case

Popular influencer Orry, born Orhan Awatramani has been summoned by Mumbai Police related to a ₹252 crore drugs case, as per reports.
The social media influencer will have to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Ghatkopar on Tuesday, November 25, at 10 am. Orry will be questioned about the drugs case by Mumbai Police.
According to media reports, Orry has been summoned by the Mumbai Police and he will be questioned next week by the Anti-Narcotics Cell in connection to a March 2024, ₹252 crore drugs case.
The case in relation to which the influencer has been summoned, refers to a drug bust back in March 2024. The police had seized approximately ₹252 crore worth of mephedrone or MD, that weighed around 126.14 kg. The drug was found in Sangli district at a mephedrone manufacturing unit.
Orry is not the only celebrity who is under suspicion. According to the Mumbai Police, investigation has revealed that other politicians, celebrities and renowned social media influencers are also part of the suspect list. The police has not revealed any names yet.
Following the seizure of mephedrone, which is an empathogen-stimulant drug, the Mumbai Police arrested Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, who also goes by Lavish.
The accused had been deported from Mumbai in October before he made his confession to the Mumbai police. According to his statement, he hosted rave parties for high profile individuals including celebrities and influencers. These parties were organised not just in India but abroad, including Mumbai and Dubai.