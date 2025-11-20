Kevin Spacey reveals he's homeless and living in hotels

Although Kevin Spacey is not bankrupt, his homelessness stems from the "astronomical" costs that he had to bear over the last seven years due to the legal cases.

The Academy Award winner revealed that while a lot of money was being spent, there was "very little" money "coming in" during the past few years, which has led to his current situation.

Following the scandal, besides the monetary loss, Kevin Spacey has also been largely shunned and cancelled from the film industry. Talking about this alienation, the actor said that one must get through it.

The 66-year-old actor shared that his current living situation reminds him of the days when he first started out as an actor and lived in Baltimore. "In weird ways, I feel I’m back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again", Kevin said.

In July 2023, Kevin Spacey was declared not guilty of assaulting the four men who had levelled allegations against him. However, he is yet to recover from the blow of the allegations.