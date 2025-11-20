Namrata Shirodkar celebrates sister Shilpa Shirodkar’s screen comeback in heartfelt birthday post

Namrata and Shilpa Shirodkar share a strong sibling bond, with Namrata being the older of the two. Both the sisters are very close to each other. Namrata is married to Mahesh Babu, while Shilpa is married to Aparesh Ranjit.

They often dedicate posts to each other on social media, giving heartfelt shout-outs on every occasion. Earlier in February, on Valentine’s Day, the sisters shared adorable pictures together, celebrating their special bond. For the caption, Shilpa had written, “Sisters are the glue that hold hearts together. Forever grateful for you! Also, Happy Valentine’s Day, sister.PS: Don’t fight with me for a cheesy caption. #ValentinesDay #Sister #ShilpaShirodkar #NamrataShirodkar.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shirodkar turned 52 on November 20. She stepped into Bollywood in 1989 with Bhrashtachar, where she shared the screen with Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. She rose to prominence in the early 1990s with her stint in the films like Hum, Khuda Gawah, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa, Sanam and others.

Before participating in Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa’s last major film role was in MF Husain’s Gaja Gamini, where she appeared alongside Madhuri Dixit.