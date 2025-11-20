Nora Fatehi poses with Jimmy Fallon as she makes her debut on The Tonight Show

Upon the release of the track, Nora had said that she is excited to finally share What Do I Know (Just A Girl) with the world and that the song marks the start of her “pop girl era”.

“And diving into this new sound has been such an inspiring journey. Shenseea and I poured our hearts into every part of it — from recording the vocals to nailing the choreography for the music video. I couldn’t be prouder of what we created together!”

What Do I Know (Just a Girl) is written by Grammy-nominated hitmaker Justin Tranter and the song highlights Nora’s strengths as a performer. Nora made her acting debut with the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014. She gained popularity in Telugu films for her special appearance in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2 and has also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

In 2015, Nora participated as a contestant on the reality television show Bigg Boss. In 2016, she was a participant in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She appeared in the Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate where she was featured in the recreated version of the song Dilbar.

In 2019, she collaborated with Tanzanian musician and songwriter Rayvanny to release her first international English debut song Pepeta. In October 2022, she was chosen to feature in Light The Sky, a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Nora has since played supporting parts in Hindi films Street Dancer 3D, Crakk and Bhuj: The Pride of India.