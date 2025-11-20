This Maldives property launches two overwater venues

Teppanyaki Over Water brings the vibrant artistry of Japanese cuisine to the lagoon. Guests can enjoy a lively open-air setting with lantern-lit views, as chefs prepare premium seafood, A5 Wagyu, and fresh sushi with precision and flair. A selection of sake cocktails perfectly complements the experience: Japanese hospitality with a distinct Maldivian touch.

For a more intimate evening, Cellar at NÜ offers an elegant overwater wine degustation lounge. This sophisticated venue is dedicated to the craft of pairing, featuring an impressive collection of rare vintages and bold New World wines. These are served alongside artisanal platters of chocolate, cheese and charcuterie. The ultimate indulgence is the six-course Royal Wine Pairing Dinner, promising an unforgettable celebration of flavour and finesse.