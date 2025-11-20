Chef Lidia Bastianich explores community spirit across a divided nation

Lidia Bastianich’s memories of childhood are rooted in a small Italian town where neighbours functioned as an extended family. Children wandered in and out of each other’s homes, meals were shared without ceremony, and support flowed naturally across doorsteps. It is this instinctive togetherness that the celebrated chef, author and television host hopes to rediscover in her latest PBS special, Lidia Celebrates America: A Nation of Neighbors, premiering on 25 November on PBS and PBS.org.
Although her life took her far from that village, Lidia has long believed that a similar spirit exists in the United States, albeit tucked within smaller pockets. The new hourlong programme follows her as she travels across the country in search of the quiet, sustaining connections that continue to shape communities, even in a time often described as divided.
The journey begins in Altadena, California, a town still reeling from recent wildfires. There, Lidia joins volunteers preparing 175 five-course meals for residents who lost their homes. Among them is a man cooking for others despite living in his car after the fires. “I got the shivers,” she recalls. “I just needed to hug him. He found it within himself to give, even when he had almost nothing. That takes character.”
Her travels then take her to Porter County, Indiana, where she meets Kiki Ruff, a self-taught cook who has gained a following on TikTok. Ruff creates videos that help families dealing with food insecurity stretch their groceries, drawing on recipes from the Depression, wartime and other frugal eras. For Lidia, Ruff’s work is another example of how knowledge and care can be shared in simple, meaningful ways.
In Denver, she visits SAME — So All May Eat — a café where payment is flexible. Diners can offer money, volunteer their time or bring fresh produce from their gardens in exchange for a meal. “It doesn’t only get you a meal,” Lidia says. “It gets you interacting with other people and giving.”
From there, she travels to Portland, Oregon, where a Japanese-American community centre offers meals, tai chi and companionship for elders and families. The centre serves as a vital gathering point, preserving cultural bonds while creating space for connection.
The final stop is San Francisco, home to the first legislatively supported free grocery market in the country. Here, residents shop with dignity, choosing their own items rather than receiving a standardised box. “These people came in and they felt good,” she says. “They had integrity in choosing what they’re going to eat.”
Lidia’s own history gives the journey added resonance. Born in 1947 in Istria, then ceded to Yugoslavia, she lived under communist rule before her family fled to Italy, spending two years in a refugee camp. An aid organisation eventually helped them resettle in New York in 1958. Having experienced the generosity of strangers, she views this special as a way of honouring those values.
Her message is simple: kindness does not need to be grand. “Do something for your neighbour,” she says. “That connection makes you feel good. It makes you feel more human, and it gives you back the desire to live positively.”