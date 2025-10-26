Chef Dial Muktieh on indigenous Bhoi cooking traditions

A

There have been many lessons that I learnt from my mother in the family kitchen. First, we take pride in the traditional method of cooking in a bamboo, which is not common in other parts of the country. Second, sometimes, cooking is done with ash as well. There’s a bamboo river fish dish where the fish is wrapped in a leaf and baked in ash, and slow-cooked in fire. It is then consumed with herb seasoning or slight spices.