Assamese filmmaker Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap, on his BIFF-selected film Kok Kok Kokoook

A

Dominic Sangma is sensei! He has been mentoring me since my first film at SRFTI. I feel our seniors from SRFTI, especially the ones from the Northeast, have always been very kind to me. Dominic is the one who really pushed me to make the film into what it is today. Even after the film was made, he really guided and represented the film as the Creative Mentor.

This open-hearted support that he showed is something to learn from him. In his words, “There is no competition. It’s only about creating a space for us to make our own kinds of films.” I hope my fellow mates and I can carry forth this gesture towards our other contemporaries or newer filmmakers.