Assamese actor Arun Nath opens up about his new film Taarikh and why stories rooted in Assam still matter deeply to him
There are some faces in cinema that carry history on them. For Assam, Arun Nath is one of those faces. Since his early years in the 1970s, the veteran actor has been appearing in films, theatre, and television with equal ease. He has become more than just an actor, a witness to the shifting fortunes of Assamese cinema itself. Arun’s latest project, Taarikh, comes at a time when regional cinema is once again trying to find strong er ground. Directed by Himjyoti Talukdar, Taarikh avoids the political lens. It doesn’t analyse the 2008 Assam bombings with numbers or timelines, but focuses on the loss, the silence and the long shadow such events leave behind. Taarikh has travelled to fests where audiences responded with emotion and recognition. Many said the story felt close to their own lives. For Arun Nath, that reaction matters more than awards. It tells him Assamese films can connect beyond the region if they are rooted in truth. As the film releases in theatres, Arun chats with Indulge about what drew him to the role, the challenges of portraying grief, and more.
Why Arun Nath believes Assamese cinema still needs local stories
What first drew you to Taarikh?
The script. It had a raw honesty that felt very close to real life. It didn’t read like a story written for effect. To prepare, I quietly observed people who had gone through similar loss. Their silences, their eyes, their pauses—those were my lessons.
The film’s title refers to a date. Do you think one date can really define a life?
Yes. A single date can change everything. It can be the day you find something precious or lose something forever. Life often circles back to it again and again.
The backdrop of the film is the 2008 Assam bombings. Was it hard to bring such a painful event on screen?
It was, because you are not just playing a character but also carrying the memory of a real tragedy. That responsibility is heavy. I tried to keep the character’s own truth alive, while also honouring the people who lived through it.
The film has been screened at festivals. What feedback touched you the most?
Many people told me they carried the pain of the character long after watching the film. That kind of reaction means a lot. For me, good cinema should stay with you quietly, not just entertain you for two hours.
Cinema often shows the human side of history. How important is that for you?
Very important because history usually records numbers and cinema gives those numbers faces, voices, and emotions. It reminds us that behind every statistic is a human story.
You often work on films rooted in Assam. Why is that important?
Because these are my own stories. I grew up with them. Telling them feels like keeping our culture and our people alive.
From Duronir Rong to Taarikh, how has your approach to acting changed?
In the beginning, acting was about performing lines and gestures. Now, it is about living the role, so I try to be fully present in every moment. That shift has made the work more honestly.
If you could show this film to just one person, who would it be?
My wife, Krishna Nath. She is my strongest critic and my most honest supporter. Her reaction would matter more to me than anyone else’s.
What is the biggest hurdle for Assamese cinema today?
The lack of cinema halls. Without theatres, films cannot reach people. We need better distribution and marketing too. But at the heart of it, we also need strong stories that will pull audiences back.
The film also explores loneliness. What do you think helps someone struggling with it?
One person who listens. Sometimes all it takes is genuine human connection and a moment of understanding can change everything.
You and director Himjyoti Talukdar have worked together before. How has that bond grown?
It has grown stronger with time. We trust each other. That trust gives freedom on set. It lets ideas flow easily and makes the work fearless.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.