Assamese actor Arun Nath opens up about his new film Taarikh and why stories rooted in Assam still matter deeply to him

There are some faces in cinema that carry history on them. For Assam, Arun Nath is one of those faces. Since his early years in the 1970s, the veteran actor has been appearing in films, theatre, and television with equal ease. He has become more than just an actor, a witness to the shifting fortunes of Assamese cinema itself. Arun’s latest project, Taarikh, comes at a time when regional cinema is once again trying to find strong er ground. Directed by Himjyoti Talukdar, Taarikh avoids the political lens. It doesn’t analyse the 2008 Assam bombings with numbers or timelines, but focuses on the loss, the silence and the long shadow such events leave behind. Taarikh has travelled to fests where audiences responded with emotion and recognition. Many said the story felt close to their own lives. For Arun Nath, that reaction matters more than awards. It tells him Assamese films can connect beyond the region if they are rooted in truth. As the film releases in theatres, Arun chats with Indulge about what drew him to the role, the challenges of portraying grief, and more.

Why Arun Nath believes Assamese cinema still needs local stories