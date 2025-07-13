EXCLUSIVE: Assamese filmmaker Himjyoti Talukdar opens up on his directorial Taarikh

A

Film festivals often attract a limited audience in terms of footfall, but they play a crucial role in promoting the authentic cinematic essence of the films they showcase. Recognition at prominent festivals is meaningful. For independent filmmakers, festivals serve as an important platform to present their work, especially when access to traditional screening venues is limited. However, I firmly believe that films are ultimately made for the general audience too. So, whenever possible, a theatrical release is ideal, it allows the film to reach a wider and more diverse viewership. But again, it’s a costly affair, and many independent filmmakers simply don’t have the necessary financial backing to make it happen.