The film is a love letter to my home state’: Mridu Pawan Bora on ‘Jibonsobi’

A

I have seen firsthand the devastating impact of natural disasters like floods on rural communities and that is why I wanted to explore the ways in which these events can shape people's lives, their relationships, and their sense of identity. I believe that natural disasters have a profound impact on the human psyche, and I wanted to capture this in a way that feels honest and authentic. The film delves into the emotional trauma and resilience of the characters as they navigate the aftermath of a flood.