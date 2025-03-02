The film is a love letter to my home state’: Mridu Pawan Bora on ‘Jibonsobi’
Director Mridu Pawan Bora spins a relatable tale amidst an Assamese backdrop where the ruralscape and its inhabitants hang by the thread of hope and show a remarkable display of resilience backed by human emotions dealing with loss and aftermath of a natural disaster. His directorial Jibonsobi which was screened at the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival recently, explores diverse themes and speaks deeply about human feelings as they navigate through life. We speak to Mridu to learn in-depth about the themes, filmmaking, and how Assam has influenced his journey.
Excerpts:
Why did you think of making the rural landscape the basis of the narrative?
Growing up in Assam, I've always been fascinated by the rustic charm of our rural landscapes. The simplicity, the beauty, and the resilience of the people living in these areas have always inspired me. When I started working on Jibonsobi, I knew I wanted to capture the essence of rural Assam on screen. The film's narrative is deeply rooted in the rural landscape, and I believe it adds a unique flavour to the story.
Hope or finding hope forms a major theme in the cinema. What is the significance of the word ‘hope’ to you?
Hope is a powerful word that resonates deeply with me. As a filmmaker, I believe that hope is what drives us to keep moving forward, even in the face of adversity. In Jibonsobi, hope is a recurring theme that weaves its way through the narrative. For me, hope represents the human spirit's capacity to persevere and overcome challenges. It's a reminder that no matter how dark things may seem, there's always a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.
The narrative also explores the influences of natural disasters on the human psyche…
I have seen firsthand the devastating impact of natural disasters like floods on rural communities and that is why I wanted to explore the ways in which these events can shape people's lives, their relationships, and their sense of identity. I believe that natural disasters have a profound impact on the human psyche, and I wanted to capture this in a way that feels honest and authentic. The film delves into the emotional trauma and resilience of the characters as they navigate the aftermath of a flood.
With so much happening in terms of content today, do audiences prefer to go back to the simple narratives?
I think that audiences are always hungry for stories that feel authentic and relatable. In a world where there is so much noise and distraction, I believe that simple narratives can be incredibly powerful. Jibonsobi is a film that strips away the distractions and focuses on the beauty and complexity of human relationships. I think that audiences are responding to this simplicity and honesty.
How has Assam and its tradition, culture, and landscape influenced your works?
Assam is my home, and it's had a profound influence on my work. The state's rich cultural heritage, its stunning natural beauty, and its complex social dynamics have all shaped my perspective as a filmmaker. In Jibonsobi, I've tried to capture the essence of Assam's rural landscape and the people who inhabit it. The film is a love letter to my home state, and I hope it does justice to the beauty and complexity of Assam.
How are film festivals bridging the gap between audiences and films, the world over?
I think that film festivals play a vital role in connecting audiences with films that might not otherwise reach them. Festivals like BVFF provide a platform for independent filmmakers like me to showcase our work and connect with audiences who are passionate about cinema. By bridging the gap between audiences and films, festivals help to promote diversity, creativity, and innovation in the film industry.
As a viewer, what kind of genres attract you?
As a filmmaker and a viewer, I am drawn to stories that are authentic, relatable, and emotionally resonant. I enjoy watching films that explore the human condition in all its complexity, whether it's a drama, a documentary, or a narrative feature. I think that the best films are those that challenge us, inspire us, and stay with us long after the credits roll.
Are you currently working on a film or a new idea? Can you tell us a bit about it?
I am always working on new ideas and projects. I'm excited to share that I am currently developing a new script for a multilingual commercial movie that explores the complexities of identity and belonging in Assam. The project is currently in the pre-production phase, and my team and I are working together to bring it to life. Additionally, we are also working on a project focused on the conservation of tribes and communities in North East India through video filming.