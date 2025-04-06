‘Puhor’ shines a light on grit and girlhood dreams
A girl stands by her house, watching a group of schoolgirls in crisp uniforms walk past her. She doesn’t follow them. She doesn’t carry a school bag or books. Instead, she lingers, eyes filled with longing, as if she belongs to a different world—one where learning is a privilege, not a right. This striking moment from the Puhor trailer sets the tone for a deeply emotional story about resilience, hope, and the fight for education against all odds.
Directed by Nasirul Hussain and Dipali Dowarah, Puhor (The Light of Wisdom) isn’t just a film; it’s a reflection of countless real-life stories. It follows a young girl who dares to dream beyond her circumstances, aspiring to become a poet despite the weight of responsibilities at home.
Starring Punya Dutta, Dhanasree Kalita, Gargi, Mitravinda, and Ayang, the film that was recently screened at the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF), highlights the struggles of countless children who battle financial struggles—many of whom are forced to choose survival over schooling.
Through Puhor’s journey, the film explores the barriers placed on young girls, the sacrifices made in the name of family duty, and the enduring belief that education can be the first step toward change. In this exclusive conversation, the filmmakers delve into the inspiration behind Puhor and the powerful message it carries.
What inspired the story of Puhor and her journey to become a poet?
Dipali: As a government school teacher for 12 years, I have seen firsthand the struggles of children from financially challenged backgrounds. Many students cannot attend school because they have to work as child labourers, care for younger siblings, or support their families in other ways. I have met children who love learning but are forced to drop out. Their untold stories inspired me to create Puhor, a character who embodies the dreams and determination of these children. She represents those who refuse to let circumstances define their future.
How did you develop Puhor as a symbol of hope and wisdom?
Nasirul: Assamese culture is deeply rooted in Ek Saran Naam Dharma, the belief that the name of God is the ultimate truth. Srimanta Sankardeva, who laid the foundation of this philosophy, didn’t attend school for 12 years. Yet, on his very first day, he wrote a poem without even knowing the vowels. That inner wisdom, the light within us, is what Puhor represents. Despite her hardships, she carries an innate brilliance and creative spirit.
How do family dynamics shape the narrative?
Dipali: Puhor’s mother is one of the strongest characters in the film. After losing her husband, she single-handedly takes on the burden of running the household. Life has made her tough. She deals with financial instability and depression. Sometimes, she’s even harsh, but beneath it all, she wants the best for Puhor. She wants to enrol Puhor in a school. Her struggles reflect the reality of many single mothers torn between survival and the desire to give their children a better life.
What is the significance of ‘The Light of Wisdom’ in the film?
Nasirul: In Assamese, Puhor means light. As Allan Bloom once said, “Education is the movement from darkness to light.” Puhor may not have access to formal education, but she possesses a powerful creative mind and vocabulary.
How does the film highlight societal expectations placed on young women?
Dipali: Society often tells young women what they can or cannot do. Puhor challenges this notion by proving that dreams are not limited by education or circumstances. The film does not blame the system, it simply highlights its gaps. At its core, it’s about finding hope in the smallest of places. Puhor’s journey is proof that when you have the will, you will always find a way.