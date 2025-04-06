‘Puhor’ shines a light on grit and girlhood dreams

A girl stands by her house, watching a group of schoolgirls in crisp uniforms walk past her. She doesn’t follow them. She doesn’t carry a school bag or books. Instead, she lingers, eyes filled with longing, as if she belongs to a different world—one where learning is a privilege, not a right. This striking moment from the Puhor trailer sets the tone for a deeply emotional story about resilience, hope, and the fight for education against all odds.

Directed by Nasirul Hussain and Dipali Dowarah, Puhor (The Light of Wisdom) isn’t just a film; it’s a reflection of countless real-life stories. It follows a young girl who dares to dream beyond her circumstances, aspiring to become a poet despite the weight of responsibilities at home.

Starring Punya Dutta, Dhanasree Kalita, Gargi, Mitravinda, and Ayang, the film that was recently screened at the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF), highlights the struggles of countless children who battle financial struggles—many of whom are forced to choose survival over schooling.

Through Puhor’s journey, the film explores the barriers placed on young girls, the sacrifices made in the name of family duty, and the enduring belief that education can be the first step toward change. In this exclusive conversation, the filmmakers delve into the inspiration behind Puhor and the powerful message it carries.