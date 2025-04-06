Kitu Gidwani opens up about her new film ‘Madam Driver’

A

It’s a different kind of a challenge when you get a role like this. Because you have to make something of a straightforward script. In many ways it’s very simple; it doesn’t involve great action in different locations or fancy clothes. So, it’s a very delicate film. When I got offered the role it was a very lovely script. Also, as one can see my role doesn’t resemble me. So, that is also a challenge. I had to play an older woman with white hair which I have never done. I took that as a challenge. Also, you have to choose the roles that you get offered and I thought that now I’d play an older woman with white hair, who lives in a small town and is not very confident. It’s a challenge and all actors love challenge- at least good actors. And you know when the filmmaker knows what he is doing, you know when he is confident when he knows what he wants because you feel confident and safe; you feel that you can trust in the person’s vision. That’s why I took this role.