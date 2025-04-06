Kitu Gidwani opens up about her new film ‘Madam Driver’
Actor Kitu Gidwani steps into the role of Devika who navigates through streams of personal loss, hope, resilience, and finding joy in a newer relationship in her latest movie Madam Driver, directed by Indrajit Nattoji. Centered on her character, who is determined to learn how to drive, the story traverses the bitter-sweet friendship between her and her driving instructor. We caught up with Kitu during a special screening of the movie in Kolkata to know more about her character.
Excerpts:
What attracted you to the script?
It’s a different kind of a challenge when you get a role like this. Because you have to make something of a straightforward script. In many ways it’s very simple; it doesn’t involve great action in different locations or fancy clothes. So, it’s a very delicate film. When I got offered the role it was a very lovely script. Also, as one can see my role doesn’t resemble me. So, that is also a challenge. I had to play an older woman with white hair which I have never done. I took that as a challenge. Also, you have to choose the roles that you get offered and I thought that now I’d play an older woman with white hair, who lives in a small town and is not very confident. It’s a challenge and all actors love challenge- at least good actors. And you know when the filmmaker knows what he is doing, you know when he is confident when he knows what he wants because you feel confident and safe; you feel that you can trust in the person’s vision. That’s why I took this role.
How important is it to upskill yourself in real life?
As far as the film goes, it’s a very specific reason why she [my character] wants to learn how to drive. It’s got nothing to do with the modern world or acquiring new skills. For her it’s a very personal reason. But then of course, everyone wants to upscale themselves whether in a small town or a big city. Yes, I am an eternal student. Maybe my different upscaling skills may not be monetized but I feel that I am learning stuff constantly. I try to keep an open mind about everything – human beings, politics, philosophy, painting, etc. People upscale for different reasons and Devika is doing so for a deeper reason.
How is this journey reflecting empowerment?
It’s interesting because it’s empowering her in many different ways. It’s giving her confidence, friendship, and connection, reducing her loneliness. It enriches her life on many different levels. That’s a story not many people tell. So, it’s a lovely story to tell that you can find happiness in so many ways.
Tell us a bit about the bittersweet bond your character shares with her driving instructor.
I don’t want to give away much but my driving instructor and my character definitely develop a rapport in spite of all the difficulties, age differences, etc. She befriends the family and then the ending is so lovely and beautiful. It has a subtle and intelligent message about friendship, communal harmony, and empowerment. It’s very layered.
Tell me about your sartorial choices.
I must say I am a bit of a junkie when it comes to clothes. My favourite shop is a popular retail one and I buy clothes meant for teenagers because I can get away with it! You know like women, I buy clothes all the time. I feel guilty wasting money on clothes.
One summer wardrobe essential
It will probably be a crop top and a track pant.
What’s your summer skincare routine?
I drink a lot of water. I eat a lot of fruits and salads. I exercise a lot and do yoga. I use all kinds of crazy products for my face.
How is the rest of the year looking like for you?
No work, lots of travel! I am planning to travel to Uttarakhand and then Africa. In Africa, it’s a very different kind of travel, not the usual Kenya, Tanzania, Masai Mara – no. I am going to Namibia. I will be joining a group that will drive four-wheelers – jeeps- and we are going to be travelling all over rough terrain, camping out in the middle of nowhere and with just the animals. I love travelling. I get a high when I travel. Even today, when I have come to Kolkata in the morning, working through the day and travelling back tonight, I love it.
How do you like Kolkata?
I liked the city in the past but I have not experienced everything. So I would like to have a cup of tea at Tollygunge Club, meet more people and have more meals. I want to come for [Durga] Puja.