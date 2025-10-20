Ghostly tales from North East India, you should know

Love a good ghostly tale? This time, lets hear it from the North east of India. The agrarian, and warrior tribes of the States of Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh have many popular beliefs residing in their groves, forests and hills. Here are some of them.
Here are some of the popular haunting tales from the seven sisters of India.
The Lushai hills of Mizoram
In the remote Mizo villages, the Lushai community believes in several types of spirits. While some are harmless some can be dangerous. A particular spirit called the Khuavang is said to be present in the lush forests often misleading travellers and those who are lost. Many have reported to have heard sounds, walking in circles, and feeling that eerie presence of someone following them from a distance.
The ghost bride of Tripura
When we talk of spooky tales, a bride cannot be far behind. In the outskirts of Agartala lie some old colonial settlements. Many locals have pointed out seeing a ghost bride there, especially during stormy nights. Dressed in red, she weeps by the roads and vanishes when someone reaches out. Many drivers have also claimed that she was spotted in their rear view mirrors causing accidents. While this may sound cliché, but what is fiction, if not drawn from the truth sometimes?
The possessed spirit of Manipur
Deep in the forests of Manipur’s Imphal, stories of a beautiful young woman is very popular. She is known as the Lammei, a spirit who is known to lure men to their doom by possessing young women. While most have gone missing after spotting a Lammei, those who did come back went insane.
The old ghost of Arunachal Pradesh
Tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh like the Adi and Apatani have reported on many occasions to have spotted an old woman or the Buri Bhoot after nightfall, asking for help. Those who have stopped to help were never seen again. Some were cursed forever and many have woken up at places far from where they slept.
The undead royals of Assam
Here’s a tale every ghost enthusiast would love. In the old city of Sivasagar in Assam one would find the Talatal Ghar. This was part of the palace, since Sivasagar was the capital of the Ahom kingdom. These palace has secret tunnels which is rumoured to come alive as locals have heard footsteps, seen shadows, or mysterious women dressed in white disappearing through walls. It is said that these are the spirits of the erstwhile soldiers and residents of the palace.
The fearless warriors of Nagaland
The history of Nagaland goes back to the tribes being fearless warriors. Many times they used to capture their enemies and cut off their heads. This was very popular with the Konyak tribes, who believed that the head was the source of spiritual powers. It is said that in the Mon district, the forests still play host to several headless victims who appear after nightfall, crying looking for their heads. Many times people have reported hearing war cries being chanted along the hills.
Meghalaya’s guardian spirits
The communities in Meghalaya are very invested in the spiritual power of nature and groves. Sometimes, there are spirits who act as guardians like the spirits of the Mayphlang Sacred Groves in East Khasi hills. No one is allowed to take even a leaf outside the grove and if they do, these sentinel spirits cause strange happenings to them. Many also whisper of shadowy figures or unexplainable sounds.
