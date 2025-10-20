Ghostly tales from North East India, you should know

Here are some of the popular haunting tales from the seven sisters of India.

The Lushai hills of Mizoram

In the remote Mizo villages, the Lushai community believes in several types of spirits. While some are harmless some can be dangerous. A particular spirit called the Khuavang is said to be present in the lush forests often misleading travellers and those who are lost. Many have reported to have heard sounds, walking in circles, and feeling that eerie presence of someone following them from a distance.

The ghost bride of Tripura

When we talk of spooky tales, a bride cannot be far behind. In the outskirts of Agartala lie some old colonial settlements. Many locals have pointed out seeing a ghost bride there, especially during stormy nights. Dressed in red, she weeps by the roads and vanishes when someone reaches out. Many drivers have also claimed that she was spotted in their rear view mirrors causing accidents. While this may sound cliché, but what is fiction, if not drawn from the truth sometimes?

The possessed spirit of Manipur

Deep in the forests of Manipur’s Imphal, stories of a beautiful young woman is very popular. She is known as the Lammei, a spirit who is known to lure men to their doom by possessing young women. While most have gone missing after spotting a Lammei, those who did come back went insane.