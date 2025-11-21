Kamal Haasan says independent cinema is as free as India: Don’t confine it

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan shared his views on the current situation of the Independent cinema in the country during his appearance on the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) taking place in Goa.

Kamal Haasan opens up on the freedom of independent cinema

Speaking to a news agency, the Indian actor was asked to comment on the fact that the Independent cinema is still struggling in India, making its space.

To this, Kamal shared that independent cinema is as free as India itself and should not be brought into the extremely confining space of the commercialised cinema.

He was heard saying, "Independent cinema is independent, don't bring it into a very confining space of very commercialised cinema. Independent cinema is very independent; as free as India."