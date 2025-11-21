Chef Abhijit Saha’s new restaurant in Bengaluru serves Southern Italian cuisine

Their Sorrentina Gnocchi with Asparagus and Chickpeas is another pasta not to miss, as it not only plays with unusual ingredients and succeeds, but also celebrates the shared traditions of Italy’s border areas with the Mediterranean, in this case, chickpeas! We rounded up the mains with Tenderloin Pizzaiola & Truffle Fries — an aromatic beef tenderloin prepared pizzastyle with San Marzano tomato sauce, red wine, garlic and oregano that first delivers the buttery tenderness of the meat and is instantly followed by the robust flavours.

If you are dining at an Italian restaurant, it’s customary to try their Tiramisu, but it’s fun when this classic dessert arrives at the table with a twist! Tira-Mess is, however, served in a glass with a chilled latte! We kept digging into the spongy cake soaked with sweet coffee and cream until there was none left to savour.

Meal for two: ₹1,500 onwards. At Carlton Towers, Indirangar.